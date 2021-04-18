Advertisement

Proposal would start grading of Louisiana’s water systems

Mills said the grading system would let people know if their local water systems have problems.
Mills said the grading system would let people know if their local water systems have problems.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana would set up a statewide accountability system to grade the condition of its community water systems if lawmakers pass a bill that has started advancing in the state Senate.

The proposal is sponsored by Senate Health and Welfare Chairman Fred Mills.

It would task the Louisiana Department of Health with developing the grading system, which would include grades of A through F.

Any community water system that receives a D or F grade could be subject to corrective measures such as takeover and would have to submit improvement plans to the health department.

