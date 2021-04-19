4 Angola corrections officers accused of using excessive force on inmate in alleged cover-up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four corrections at Louisiana State Penitentiary have been accused of allegedly using excessive force on an inmate and covering the incident up, according to the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DOC).

Major Karla Williams, 44, of Baton Rouge, Captain Enrico George, 32, of Woodville, Miss., Captain Roy J. Favre, III, 58, of Port Allen, and MSgt. Jeffery Hall, 48, of Gloster, Miss., were each booked into the West Feliciana Parish on Monday, April 19 on the charge of malfeasance in office.

Investigators say the incident happened at the penitentiary around 2 a.m. on April 9 while the inmate was being moved to a disciplinary unit.

While receiving treatment for his minor injuries, the inmate notified medical staff of what happened, and medical staff alerted Louisiana State Penitentiary’s investigations division.

DOC officials say the investigation determined that the officers failed to accurately report the incident, which resulted in warrants for their arrests.

All four officers were placed on administrative leave until the completion of the department’s internal investigation.

