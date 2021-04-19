50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - The war on drugs has affected many communities across the country and Central Louisiana is no exception to that. In the Drug Enforcement Administration’s recent drug assessment, the stimulant threat of methamphetamine and cocaine continues to worsen in both volume and reach.

In Grant Parish, Sheriff Steven McCain says in March, 98 arrests were made, 50 of those were directly on drug-related charges.

“Many of burglaries, thefts and domestic violence arrests are fueled by drug addiction,” said Sheriff McCain. “People are stealing from our neighbors to be able to provide for their habit.”

This isn’t a recent problem that just surfaced. Methamphetamine was first discovered in Grant Parish in the 1990s. In one particular year, 56 meth labs were discovered, which was the most in Louisiana at that time.

Sheriff McCain said, “This is the meth that was made in people’s bathtubs and in someone’s backyard. It was most common in the Kisatchie National Forest because the forest makes up 33 percent of the parish.”

Following the discovery of the meth labs, the parish began working with legislators to slow down the rise of drugs. In the last five years, less than five meth labs were discovered,

However, Sheriff McCain said that drug use has ramped up the last three months once again as drugs are now being brought in from outside the parish.

“The meth that we have now is being made in Mexico in super labs. The meth looks like diamonds and it’s running 95 to 98 percent pure, so you can see the difference we’ve come in 20 years,” said Sheriff McCain.

He said it’s his responsibility to educate the youth and create programs teaching them the impacts that drugs have on people and the community.

