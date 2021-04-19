APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night in the 3800 block of 3rd Street. After a verbal altercation, the suspect produced a firearm which and shot at the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.
