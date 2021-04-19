Arrest warrant issued in Louisiana for Seahawks’ Aldon Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for newly signed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith.
Sheriff James Pohlmann said in a post on his agency’s Facebook page that deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette.
Detectives identified the suspect as the 31-year-old Smith and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.
The Seahawks say they are aware of the situation. The team had no further comment.
