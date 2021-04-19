Advertisement

Arrest warrant issued in Louisiana for Seahawks’ Aldon Smith

File-This Dec. 13, 2020, file photo shows Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58)...
File-This Dec. 13, 2020, file photo shows Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith (58) returning a fumble during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati.(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHALMETTE, La. (AP) — The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for newly signed Seattle Seahawks defensive end Aldon Smith.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said in a post on his agency’s Facebook page that deputies responding to a call for medical assistance in Meraux on Saturday found a man who said he had been assaulted by an acquaintance outside a business in Chalmette.

St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office issues arrest warrant for California man wanted for second degree battery The St. Bernard...

Posted by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 19, 2021

Detectives identified the suspect as the 31-year-old Smith and took out a warrant for second-degree battery.

The Seahawks say they are aware of the situation. The team had no further comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer captured this photo of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon
(Source: APD)
Jury delivers ‘guilty’ verdict in Eddie Ray Jackson Jr. trial
Arrest made in attempted murder incident
APD is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
Coast Guard to suspend search and rescue operations at sunset; NTSB investigating

Latest News

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana is ramping up mobile distribution sites from five days a...
Food deserts in Louisiana, Food Bank of Central Louisiana ramping up mobile distribution sites
Food deserts in Louisiana, Food Bank of Central Louisiana ramping up mobile distribution sites
50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month
50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month