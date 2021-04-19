Behind bats, Meche, Generals dominate JCC in double-header sweep

HAWKINS, Tx. (LSUA Sports Information) - After scoring four runs in its previous four games, the bats broke out in a big way for the LSUA baseball team in a doubleheader sweep against Jarvis Christian on Sunday at the Bulldog Baseball Field.

LSUA (21-18 overall, 11-3 RRAC) rolled in both games, winning 19-5 in the first game and kept it going in the second game, winning 20-0.

With the sweep, the Generals keep pace with Our Lady of the Lake, which is 16-4 in league action.

In the first game, LSUA busted out 19 runs on 14 hits to dominate the Bulldogs, 19-5. Freshman shortstop Jordan Ardoin recorded five RBI and starting pitcher freshman Seth Trahan struck out 12 batters in a seven-inning complete game to lead the Generals to the dominant performance.

In the second game, the Generals scored 11 times in the third inning to bust it open.

The Generals scored those 11 runs on just four hits but benefited from five walks and three batters hit by pitches. The first hit of the inning was a single by Louis Morgan, which scored a pair. Adrian Gomez later hit a two-run double to put the game out of reach.

The 20 runs are tied for the second-most runs in school history, as the Generals also did it in 2012 in a 20-3 victory over Clarke University.

Even with the huge scoring output for LSUA, the story of the game may have been the starting pitcher, Hunter Meche. ‘Smoke’ lived up to his nickname by striking out a career-high 15 batters in the seven-inning game.

He allowed just one hit and no runs to improve to 5-0 on the season and dropped his ERA to 3.83. The game was his second straight complete-game shutout, throwing a shutout in a 1-0 game against Southwest on April 10.

“It’s always tough to come to Jarvis and play,” LSUA Baseball Coach Steven Adams, Jr. said. “But we did a good job of sticking with our approach. We knew they struggled to throw strikes and we wanted to be patient.

“Seth and Hunter both threw really well, having no-hitters halfway through the games. We played really well and I am very proud of our guys dealing with so much adversity.”

JCC (7-37, 4-14) has lost seven in a row and 12 of the last 13 since taking the first three games against Southwest in late March.

The two teams finish off the series on Monday with a doubleheader. Following the games, LSUA has a quick turnaround, as William Carey visits Alexandria on Tuesday.

Game 1: LSUA 19, JCC 5

The Generals scored in four of the first five innings en route to a major rout, scoring the game’s first 19 runs before the Bulldogs dented the scoreboard.

Ardoin drove in a career-high five runs, going 2-for-3, besting the four he drove in earlier this season against Arizona Christian and last year against Wiley.

LSUA tallied 14 hits, with all nine starters collecting at least one, and each starter driving in at least one except for Zack Larson.

After not scoring a run despite loading the bases in the first inning, the Generals were on the brink of leaving two more on, but a two-run single by Ardoin brought home the game’s first two runs. They scored two more in the second and 14 in the fourth and fifth innings to break the game wide open.

In the six-run fourth inning, Ardoin drilled a two-run double, and it was followed two batters later by a three-run home run by Louis Morgan. The homer is Morgan’s second of the season and first since the game against Division I foe McNeese on March 16.

If that wasn’t enough, the Generals poured in eight runs in the fifth to make it 19-0. The runs were scored on three hits, with two of the hits producing two runs each on a Brant Leslie double and Julien Kliebert single.

Generals starter Seth Trahan cruised through the first four innings, not allowing a hit, before allowing two runs on a home run by Jan Reyes, his first of the season.

Trahan allowed five runs overall in his seven-inning complete game, but he registered a career-high 12 strikeouts, which bested his previous high of nine, which he had in his last outing against Southwest. The seven innings pitched is the fourth straight game he has gone seven innings.

Kobe Baker and Julien Kliebert each posted two more hits and drove in two runs. Cameron Daigle also drove in a pair.

Game 2: LSUA 20, JCC 0 (F/7)

Like in the first game, it took the Generals a few innings to really get going. They scored one in the first two innings, as Morgan doubled home Alex Orenczuk, who had reached on a two-out walk.

But LSUA took control in the third inning, nearly batting around twice. Morgan began the scoring with an RBI single to left-center, and by the time inning finished, 15 batters had come to the plate with 11 scoring.

Morgan led the game with three hits and four RBI.

The Generals plated five more in the fourth to really put the game away. The major blow was a Kobe Baker two-run home run. It’s the second career home run for Baker after clobbering a three-run shot against McNeese earlier this season. That came one batter after Luke Benoit had one of his two hits, a two-run double.

But even in a game where the Generals scored 20 runs, the story of the game may have been the pitcher. Meche began the game with four strikeouts, all swinging, and it didn’t change much after that.

Meche, a junior from Rayne, La., struck out a career-high 15 batters in just seven innings of work. He didn’t allow a run and surrendered just one hit and walked just two. It was fitting that he began the game by striking out the side in the first and doing the same to end the game in the seventh.

Gomez was able to get going with a pair of hits and three RBI.

