Boyce woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on April 15 around 6:15 p.m. on Hwy 121 south of Hwy 28 West. Isabelle Treadwell, 29, of Boyce was killed in the crash.

Kenneth Barton, Jr, 25, of Elmer, was driving a 2005 GMC Sierra northbound on Hwy 121. For reasons still under investigation, Barton crossed the center lines into the southbound travel lane and struck a 2009 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Treadwell, head-on.

Barton, Treadwell and a juvenile passenger, who were all unrestrained, sustained moderate/severe injuries and were transported to a local hospital to be treated. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

On April 19, Troop E was notified that Treadwell had died from her injuries.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription medications, and other drugs have many negative effects on the body that can impair driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 12 fatalities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSP. All rights reserved.