Jefferson Parish man identified as fifth crewman recovered from lift boat; Coast Guard to hold 1 p.m. news conference

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Coroner confirmed the identity of a fifth man pulled from the Seacor Power lift boat as 36-year-old Lawrence Warren of Terrytown, La.

Authorities say that the body was found on the second floor of the vessel. Family members say that search operations for others will continue.

As it now stands, there have been a total of five bodies recovered with eight more still unaccounted for. There were a total of 19 crewmembers. Six crewmembers have been rescued.

Those recovered have been identified as 53-year-old Anthony Hartford of New Orleans, 63-year-old David Ledet of Thibodaux, 55-year-old James Wallingsford of Gilbert, La., and 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville.

The Coast Guard will hold a 1 p.m. news conference Monday to update ongoing search efforts.

