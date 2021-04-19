Advertisement

Former KALB news director Jack Frost dies at 84

Phillip Taylor, Jack Frost, and Michele Godard
Phillip Taylor, Jack Frost, and Michele Godard
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB lost a good friend this weekend. Many of you may remember Jack Frost, the news director and noon and 5 p.m. anchor from 1992 to 2002.

Frost died Saturday at his “second home” in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was 84.

You can read his full obituary HERE.

KALB’s General Manager, Michele Godard, shared her thoughts on Frost’s passing on Facebook:

Jack Frost, I already miss you. I’m not sure mentor is the right name to call what Jack Frost was to me. He was an...

Posted by Michele Frehe Godard on Saturday, April 17, 2021

