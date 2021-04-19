Former KALB news director Jack Frost dies at 84
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - KALB lost a good friend this weekend. Many of you may remember Jack Frost, the news director and noon and 5 p.m. anchor from 1992 to 2002.
Frost died Saturday at his “second home” in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was 84.
KALB’s General Manager, Michele Godard, shared her thoughts on Frost’s passing on Facebook:
