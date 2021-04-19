Advertisement

Lawmakers honor linemen and their efforts to keep the power on

Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Back in 2013, the U.S. Senate designated April 18th as National Linemen Appreciation Day. The day honors brave men and women who work in hazardous conditions to ensure the community they serve has power.

Within the last year, linemen helped people in Central Louisiana make it through two hurricanes and an ice storm.

“These hurricanes and ice storms lately have really woken the public up to what we do,” Oren Throne, a power line technician with Cleco, said. “We worked a lot of hours during those storms and ice storms. So we’re just grateful that you guys understand that.”

Cleco says you can celebrate National Linemen Appreciation Day by uploading a photo or video on social media with the hashtag “#ThankALineman.”

