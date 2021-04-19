LSU depth chart after the spring game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In 138 days, LSU will head to sunny California to meet up with UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Until then, there’s still a lot to figure out with this Tiger team, but here’s what things look like on the LSU depth chart.

OFFENSE

QB- Myles Brennan or Max Johnson. Coach Orgeron said after the spring game it’s still a four-horse race for QB1, but it appears Johnson and Brennan separated themselves in Tiger Stadium. Johnson threw two TD passes, and Brennan also connected on a score. Garrett Nussmeier and TJ Finley combined to throw five interceptions.

RB- Tyrion Davis-Price was the only healthy scholarship running back in the spring game. John Emery, Jr., Tre Bradford, Corey Kiner (incoming freshman), and Armoni Goodwin (incoming freshman, will also push for reps, but TDP gets the nod right now.

WR- Kayshon Boutte, Jontre Kirklin, and Koy Moore. There’s a ton of talent at the receiver spot at LSU, and the only solid starter right now is Boutte. Kirklin’s 209 yards receiving jumped him into the top three.

TE- Kole Taylor

LT- Dare Rosenthal

LG- Ed Ingram

C- Liam Shanahan

RG- Chasen Hines

RT- Austin Deculus

All five linemen listed here started for the Tigers in 2020.

DEFENSE

DE- Ali Gaye

DT- Neil Farrell

DT- Glen Logan. Joe Evans could push one of the defensive tackles out of their starting spots. Evans was a big star in spring camp.

DE- Andre Anthony

LB- Damone Clark

LB- “Bugg” Strong. Grad transfer Mike Jones, Jr. will be in the mix for one of these starting jobs when he arrives this summer.

CB- Derek Stingley, Jr.

CB- Eli Ricks

Slot CB- Cordale Flott

Strong Safety- Jay Ward. Moved from corner to safety this spring, Ward has found a new home on the defense. Ward intercepted a pass in the spring game.

Free Safety- Todd Harris. Jordan Toles, Derrick Davis, Jr., and Sage Ryan will push Harris this fall for this starting job.

