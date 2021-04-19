Advertisement

‘Mad Max’ prequel shot in Outback to be released in 2023

From left, Producer Doug Mitchell, actor Chris Hemsworth and director George Miller attend at a...
From left, Producer Doug Mitchell, actor Chris Hemsworth and director George Miller attend at a press conference to announce the new "Mad Max" film at Fox Studios Australia in Sydney, Monday, April 19, 2021.(MICK TSIKAS | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYDNEY (AP) — A prequel to the “Mad Max” movie franchise starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth will be filmed in Australia.

“Furiosa” is slated for release in mid-2023, and the New South Wales state government leader says it’s expected to become the biggest film ever made in Australia.

Hemsworth and writer-director George Miller say they’re happy to be filming in their home country.

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth: ‘Dream come true’ to be filming in NSW

Mad Max: Fury Road,” released in 2015, was mostly shot in Nambia because unseasonal rain left the landscape unusually green.

A number of actors have left Los Angeles for the freedoms of Sydney while Australia has been relatively successful in halting community transmission of COVID-19.

