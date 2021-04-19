Advertisement

Marceaux earns National Player of the Week honors

Landon Marceaux (11)
Landon Marceaux (11)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s ace Landon Marceaux was named one of the National Players of the Week by the Collegiate Baseball newspaper on Monday, April 19.

Marceaux was magnificent in the Tigers opening series 5-1 win over No. 5 South Carolina on Thursday, April 15. On the mound, he threw seven innings of shutout baseball allowing just three hits and striking out a career-high 12 batters.

Since the injury to starting pitcher Jaden Hill, Marceaux has risen to the challenge and on the season has a 1.65 ERA ranking him No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference to go along with 67 total strikeouts, No. 7 in the SEC over 54.2 innings of work.

He has held opposing batters to just a .186 batting average and ranks No. 4 in the conference in innings pitched.

Marceaux’s previous career-high in strikeouts came against UT San Antonio on March 13 when he struck out 11.

The Tigers will return to action on Tuesday, April 20 against Louisiana-Monroe in Alex Box Stadium at 6:30 p.m. and will return to SEC play on Thursday, April 22 as they travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Ole Miss.

