More than 2/3 of Louisiana lawmakers get COVID-19 vaccine

Lawmakers convene in the Senate Chambers during opening day of the Louisiana legislative...
Lawmakers convene in the Senate Chambers during opening day of the Louisiana legislative session in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, April 12, 2021.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — At least 68% of Louisiana lawmakers say they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. But the top leaders of the House and Senate have refused to reveal whether they’ve gotten their shots. That’s according to a survey conducted by The Advocate.

Ninety-eight of 142 lawmakers polled said they have received the coronavirus vaccine, while 30 said they haven’t been vaccinated.

Some said they recently recovered from COVID-19 and plan to get the vaccine soon.

One lawmaker was unreachable, while another seat in the 144-member Legislature is vacant.

Republican Senate President Page Cortez and Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder wouldn’t answer The Advocate’s question about whether they had been vaccinated.

