Advertisement

Police: Man dragged, assaulted officer after mask demand

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with felony assault and allege that he attacked a home improvement store employee and a police officer after the store worker told him to wear a mask.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the incident began Wednesday afternoon when a cashier at a Menards in Hutchinson told 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns that he couldn’t check out unless he put on a mask, according to a criminal complaint. Oeltjenbruns tried to leave with his merchandise, prompting the cashier to grab his cart.

The complaint alleges that Oeltjenbruns hit the cashier with a piece of lumber. Police later found Oeltjenbruns sitting in his pickup truck in another store’s parking lot.

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the store employee. He is also charged with fleeing police.(Source: WCCO via CNN)

After a slow-speed chase, officers surrounded his truck with their squad cars, but he refused to get out. Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the truck’s running board and reached through the window. The complaint says Oeltjenbruns closed the window on the officer’s arm, trapping him, and drove off, crashing into squad cars.

The complaint says Sickmann tried to use a rescue hammer to break the window, but Oeltjenbruns took it from him and hit him on the head with it.

Oeltjenbruns was eventually arrested. The complaint says the officer’s injuries included a head wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
Coast Guard announces two bodies of crewmembers recovered; now up to four total
Arrest made in attempted murder incident
(Source: APD)
Jury delivers ‘guilty’ verdict in Eddie Ray Jackson Jr. trial
Construction on the actual overpass began at the beginning of April and is expected to be...
When will Military Highway in Pineville be complete?
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

Latest News

Chloe [left] and her mother Jennifer Wilbanks [right] pose after signing with the ULM Warhawks.
Wilbanks signs her with the ULM Warhawks
The suspect faces multiple assault charges for allegedly hitting a store employee with a piece...
Man charged with assaulting officer, fleeing police after mask dispute
Back in 2013, the U.S. Senate designated April 18th as National Linemen Appreciation Day.
Lawmakers honor linemen and their efforts to keep the power on
A viewer captured this photo of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon