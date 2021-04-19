Advertisement

Shreveport has seen 3 mass shootings so far in 2021; La. ranks highest in the country for rate of gun injuries

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A mass shooting is defined as four or more people (excluding the gunman) being injured or killed in an incident. So far in 2021, Shreveport has seen three mass shootings, the most of any city in Louisiana.

In an average year in Louisiana, more than 500 people are killed with firearms, which is the second highest rate of gun deaths in the country, according to everytown.org. Louisiana also has the highest rate of gun injuries from assaults and police shootings of any state in the U.S. That information comes from the CDC.

From 2016 to 2020, Louisiana averaged 19 mass shootings per year, says gunviolencearchive.org. During that same time period, Shreveport saw an average of two mass shootings per year, with a total of four people killed and 48 injured.

So far in 2021, the State of Louisiana has experienced 11 mass shootings; Shreveport has more than any other city in the state. Baton Rouge and New Orleans each have two so far. In Shreveport’s mass shootings so far in 2021, two people have died and 14 have been injured, according to gunviolencearchive.org.

MASS SHOOTINGS IN SHREVEPORT IN 2021

MASS SHOOTINGS IN SHREVEPORT FROM 2016 TO 2021

DateAddressPeople killedPeople injured
May 5, 2016300 block of N Thomas Drive26
Oct. 31, 2016700 block of W 68th Street04
Jan. 29, 20176300 block of Hearne Avenue14
April 15, 20186900 block of Jewella Avenue06
May 27, 2018800 block of E Stoner Avenue04
March 10, 20192700 block of San Jacinto Avenue04
April 7, 2019400 block of Flournoy Lucas Road04
June 15, 20192500 block of Hollywood Avenue04
Jan. 31, 20202000 block of Grimmett Drive04
July 15, 20206700 block of Buncombe Road13
Nov. 15, 2020300 block of Douglas Street05
Jan. 3, 20216900 of Jewella Avenue23
Feb. 28, 20214900 block of Mansfield Road05
April 18, 20213800 block of Hearne Avenue06
Total14662

