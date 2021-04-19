Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - First responders in Pineville jumped into action Sunday evening to put out a church fire.

Motorists could see the flames coming out of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East. The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. and Pineville’s Fire Department believes the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire department says no one was injured during the fire.

