Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - First responders in Pineville jumped into action Sunday evening to put out a church fire.
Motorists could see the flames coming out of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East. The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. and Pineville’s Fire Department believes the fire started in the kitchen.
The fire department says no one was injured during the fire.
