Advertisement

Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon

By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - First responders in Pineville jumped into action Sunday evening to put out a church fire.

Motorists could see the flames coming out of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East. The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. and Pineville’s Fire Department believes the fire started in the kitchen.

The fire department says no one was injured during the fire.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
Coast Guard announces two bodies of crewmembers recovered; now up to four total
Arrest made in attempted murder incident
(Source: APD)
Jury delivers ‘guilty’ verdict in Eddie Ray Jackson Jr. trial
Construction on the actual overpass began at the beginning of April and is expected to be...
When will Military Highway in Pineville be complete?
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

Latest News

Chloe [left] and her mother Jennifer Wilbanks [right] pose after signing with the ULM Warhawks.
Wilbanks signs her with the ULM Warhawks
Back in 2013, the U.S. Senate designated April 18th as National Linemen Appreciation Day.
Lawmakers honor linemen and their efforts to keep the power on
Pate Stine, one of the winners, read her emotional essay about veterans, highlighting her uncle...
Local student reads an emotional essay after an award at the VFW
Expedition 64 NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, left, Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov, center,...
American, 2 Russians return to Earth from space station