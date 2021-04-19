Advertisement

Whole health fair planned for Veterans this weekend

US Department of Veteran Affairs seal
US Department of Veteran Affairs seal(AP Images)
By Elizabeth Cheryl Nolen
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Vet Center is hosting a Whole Health Fair this weekend. It will be Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Buhlow Lake Recreation Area #1 Pavilion in Pineville.

There will be lots of resources available to help veterans including vaccination opportunities to stop the spread of COVID-19. There will be free vaccinations for all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

A trainer from Camp Gladiator will offer workouts to engage Veterans in physical activity. VA’s Mobile Vet Center and vendors will be on site, along with demonstrations, food, family activities, and much more.

“Whole Health is important as it puts Veterans at the center of their care,” said Elizabeth Cheryl Nolen, Alexandria Vet Center director. “We want to help Veterans get information to adopt healthy behaviors, achieve better health outcomes, and show them what resources are available and have a little fun while doing it.”

Veterans can attend a free Whole Health Fair on Saturday at Buhlow Lake Recreation Area #1...
Veterans can attend a free Whole Health Fair on Saturday at Buhlow Lake Recreation Area #1 Pavilion in Pineville(Source: Department of Veteran Affairs)

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services, free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment to eligible Veterans, active duty service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and their families.

Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief, and transition after trauma. Services include, but are not limited to, Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact the Alexandria Vet Center at 318-466-4327/4328, located at 5803 Coliseum Blvd., Suite D. The hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and the second Saturday of the month, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Veterans in crisis, or friends and family concerned about one, can always connect with caring, qualified responders at VA’s Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, text 838255, or www.veteranscrisisline.net.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: APD)
Jury delivers ‘guilty’ verdict in Eddie Ray Jackson Jr. trial
Arrest made in attempted murder incident
A viewer captured this photo of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
Coast Guard announces two bodies of crewmembers recovered; now up to four total
Pate Stine, one of the winners, read her emotional essay about veterans, highlighting her uncle...
Local student reads an emotional essay after an award at the VFW

Latest News

PLEDGE KIDS 41921
PLEDGE KIDS 41921
LUNCH KIDS 41921
LUNCH KIDS 41921
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Back in 2013, the U.S. Senate designated April 18th as National Linemen Appreciation Day.
Lawmakers honor linemen and their efforts to keep the power on