Whole health fair planned for Veterans this weekend

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Vet Center is hosting a Whole Health Fair this weekend. It will be Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Buhlow Lake Recreation Area #1 Pavilion in Pineville.

There will be lots of resources available to help veterans including vaccination opportunities to stop the spread of COVID-19. There will be free vaccinations for all Veterans, their spouses and caregivers.

A trainer from Camp Gladiator will offer workouts to engage Veterans in physical activity. VA’s Mobile Vet Center and vendors will be on site, along with demonstrations, food, family activities, and much more.

“Whole Health is important as it puts Veterans at the center of their care,” said Elizabeth Cheryl Nolen, Alexandria Vet Center director. “We want to help Veterans get information to adopt healthy behaviors, achieve better health outcomes, and show them what resources are available and have a little fun while doing it.”

Veterans can attend a free Whole Health Fair on Saturday at Buhlow Lake Recreation Area #1 Pavilion in Pineville (Source: Department of Veteran Affairs)

Vet Centers are community-based counseling centers providing a broad range of counseling, outreach, and referral services, free-of-charge in a safe and confidential environment to eligible Veterans, active duty service members (including National Guard and Reserve), and their families.

Vet Center counselors and outreach staff, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are experienced and prepared to discuss the tragedies of war, loss, grief, and transition after trauma. Services include, but are not limited to, Post-Traumatic Stress, Military Sexual Trauma, and bereavement counseling; marriage and family therapy; resources for suicide intervention; and assistance with VA benefits.

For more information or to schedule a visit, contact the Alexandria Vet Center at 318-466-4327/4328, located at 5803 Coliseum Blvd., Suite D. The hours of operation are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and the second Saturday of the month, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Veterans in crisis, or friends and family concerned about one, can always connect with caring, qualified responders at VA’s Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255, text 838255, or www.veteranscrisisline.net.

