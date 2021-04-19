Wilbanks signs with the ULM Warhawks

HICKS, La. (KALB) - After nearly a picture-perfect high school basketball career, Chloe Wilbanks signed her letter of intent to play for the ULM Warhawks on April 14th.

“Through prayer, I know that I picked the right place,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks attended school in the Hicks community for 13 years, from kindergarten through her senior year of high school.

“I might spend as much time here [at school] as I do my house,” Wilbanks said. “So just the support I have here and the people, and all the support they give me.”

“I’m going to miss Chloe Wilbanks, the person much more than Chloe Wilbanks, the ballplayer,” Mike Charrier said. “She is a phenomenal person.”

However, one of her biggest supporters will be glued by her side the entire way. Jennifer Wilbanks is Chloe’s mother and a state champion as well.

“I feel honored to carry that on,” [Chloe] Wilbanks said. “She’s the reason why I fell in love with the game. Her and my dad always had me in the gym, and always kept me wanting more, and kept me hungry. So, I’m thankful for that.”

