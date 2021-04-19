Advertisement

Wilbanks signs with the ULM Warhawks

By Corey Howard
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKS, La. (KALB) - After nearly a picture-perfect high school basketball career, Chloe Wilbanks signed her letter of intent to play for the ULM Warhawks on April 14th.

“Through prayer, I know that I picked the right place,” Wilbanks said.

Wilbanks attended school in the Hicks community for 13 years, from kindergarten through her senior year of high school.

“I might spend as much time here [at school] as I do my house,” Wilbanks said. “So just the support I have here and the people, and all the support they give me.”

“I’m going to miss Chloe Wilbanks, the person much more than Chloe Wilbanks, the ballplayer,” Mike Charrier said. “She is a phenomenal person.”

However, one of her biggest supporters will be glued by her side the entire way. Jennifer Wilbanks is Chloe’s mother and a state champion as well.

“I feel honored to carry that on,” [Chloe] Wilbanks said. “She’s the reason why I fell in love with the game. Her and my dad always had me in the gym, and always kept me wanting more, and kept me hungry. So, I’m thankful for that.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13.
Coast Guard announces two bodies of crewmembers recovered; now up to four total
Arrest made in attempted murder incident
(Source: APD)
Jury delivers ‘guilty’ verdict in Eddie Ray Jackson Jr. trial
Construction on the actual overpass began at the beginning of April and is expected to be...
When will Military Highway in Pineville be complete?
A grandfather shot his grandson during a North Carolina home invasion, authorities said.
Grandfather shoots mask-wearing grandson in home invasion in N.C., officials say

Latest News

LHSAA
Lamar Gafford breaks down high school softball playoffs matchups
Back in 2013, the U.S. Senate designated April 18th as National Linemen Appreciation Day. The...
Chloe Wilbanks signs to ULM
The Grant Cougars advance to the Class 3A Regional Round.
Cougars’ 17 runs ease them through the first-round
The Southern Jaguars rolled to a dominant 49-7 victory over the Grambling State Tigers in the...
Jags roll to 49-7 win in 47th annual Bayou Classic