AG Landry hiring ex-DA criticized for hardball tactics

FILE - Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon A. Cannizzaro, Jr. answers questions at a news...
FILE - Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon A. Cannizzaro, Jr. answers questions at a news conference at North Villere and Frenchman Streets where he talked about the capture of Akein Scott, who police say shot 20 people at parade on Mother's Day, in New Orleans, Thursday, May 16, 2013.(Source: AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is hiring a former New Orleans district attorney known for hardball tactics, including threats to jail uncooperative witnesses.

Leon Cannizzaro left office in January after deciding not to seek a third term.

Controversial tactics employed by his staff included the summoning of witnesses using documents labeled as subpoenas but not signed by a judge. That practice ended after it was exposed by a news outlet.

Landry said Tuesday that he is hiring Cannizzaro as co-director of his criminal division. He will eventually succeed the current director, who plans to retire. The previous director resigned after what he said were false accusations of sexual harassment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

