Alexandria man arrested in Grant Parish on multiple charges

GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, an Alexandria man was arrested on multiple charges after GPSO received a call from a business about someone harassing customers and refusing to leave.

GPSO says Deputy Hemphill and Corporal McCully arrived at the scene and found the suspect trying to hide in nearby shrubs. They also found that the suspect had hidden a pistol in the shrubs. The suspect then refused to cooperate with GPSO and would not give his name.

Once he was put in the patrol car, GPSO said the suspect kicked the door of the car enough to bow out the door of the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Kendrick Lanehart, 33 of Alexandria. He was arrested for illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, contempt of court, resisting an officer with force, simple escape, obstruction of justice, disturbing the peace and criminal damage to property.

