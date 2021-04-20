Advertisement

Alexandria man arrested in Grant Parish on multiple charges

Kendrick Lanehart
Kendrick Lanehart(GPSO)
By GPSO
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (GPSO) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, an Alexandria man was arrested on multiple charges after GPSO received a call from a business about someone harassing customers and refusing to leave.

GPSO says Deputy Hemphill and Corporal McCully arrived at the scene and found the suspect trying to hide in nearby shrubs. They also found that the suspect had hidden a pistol in the shrubs. The suspect then refused to cooperate with GPSO and would not give his name.

Once he was put in the patrol car, GPSO said the suspect kicked the door of the car enough to bow out the door of the vehicle.

The suspect was identified as Kendrick Lanehart, 33 of Alexandria. He was arrested for illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, contempt of court, resisting an officer with force, simple escape, obstruction of justice, disturbing the peace and criminal damage to property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 GSPO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer captured this photo of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon
APD is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
Coast Guard to suspend search and rescue operations at sunset; NTSB investigating
State Police responded to a crash on April 15
Boyce woman killed in Rapides Parish crash
50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
APD is investigating more shootings.
APD investigating two separate shootings from Monday night
PLEDGE KIDS 4/20/21
PLEDGE KIDS 4/20/21
LUNCH KIDS 42021
LUNCH KIDS 42021