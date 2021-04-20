Anita Thibodeaux named Area Director of Quality for rehabilitation hospitals

(ClearSky) - Anita Thibodeaux has been named Area Director of Quality for ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Leesville and ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rosepine. In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of quality and risk management for the hospitals, including monitoring and evaluating the delivery of patient care services.

A registered nurse, Thibodeaux brings more than 40 years of experience to the position, having most recently served as a chief nursing officer at an acute care hospital. She also has worked in quality improvement, employee health, cardiac rehabilitation, intensive care, and surgery.

Thibodeaux earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Dominican College in Houston, and a master’s degree in nursing from McNeese State University in Lake Charles, La. She is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and completed a Legal Nurse Consultant Course through Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing in New Orleans.

“It is an honor to join an organization whose mission is dedicated to healing and transforming the lives of individuals living with disabling injuries or illnesses,” Thibodeaux says. “I’m very excited to be part of a team that brings such superior rehabilitative patient care to our local communities.”

Affiliated with various professional and community organizations, Thibodeaux and her husband, Charest, are longtime residents of DeRidder, La., where they raised their two children.

