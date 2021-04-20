Another high-ranking member of Jeff Landry’s team resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another high-ranking member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office has resigned amid an ongoing probe into wrongdoing in that office.

Assistant Attorney General Matthew Derbes submitted his resignation Monday, sources tell WAFB-TV.

His resignation comes just one month after another high-ranking employee, Pat Magee, resigned from that agency.

Magee was found to have used inappropriate language in the workplace including profanity, sexual slang, and unprofessional comments about the appearance of coworkers, his January 2021 disciplinary letter said.

Landry held a news conference Tuesday to address the incidents and what he deemed to be unfair and “sensational” news coverage by some media outlets about the incidents.

Landry refused to identify Derbes by name during the news conference, citing what his staff described as expected legal action by that employee.

Landry and his team said that the employee (Derbes) was person who reported the allegations about Magee. And, they claim, since that employee held such a high-position in their office, he should have reported the allegations the “moment he encountered them.”

Instead, Landry and his staff claimed many of the allegations dated back several years and, in some cases, involved alleged victims who no longer even work for the agency.

The Landry team also claims that many of the allegations that Derbes made about Magee were later found to be false and, in some cases, based on hearsay.

Landry also alleged that Derbes was also found to have sent text messages and made comments that were considered “sexist” in nature.

Derbes, through his attorney Jill Craft, denied the allegation that he did anything improper.

Derbes was lead counsel in the ongoing child rape and pornography case involving former Livingston Parish deputy Dennis Perkins. Landry said another attorney from his office will take over that case.

Landry also announced Tuesday that former New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro has been hired by his office.

Cannizzaro will serve as co-director of that agency’s criminal division. The other co-director, Marty White, is expected to retire soon, Landry said.

The two men will share the position once held by Pat Magee.

