APD investigating two separate shootings from Monday night

APD is investigating more shootings.
APD is investigating more shootings.(ap newsroom)
By APD
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria Police are investigating two separate and unrelated shootings that occurred Monday evening. The first occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of 3rd Street. In this incident, two victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The second incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of 14th Street. In this incident, one victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

These are ongoing investigations.

If anyone has any information about either of these incidents, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

APD is also investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on 3rd Street as well.

