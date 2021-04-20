Advertisement

Baton Rouge native to launch clothing line with major retailer

The outfit Vice President Kamala Harris (left) wore while being sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 20,...
The outfit Vice President Kamala Harris (left) wore while being sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, was designed by fashion designer and Baton Rouge native Christopher John Rogers.(Associated Press and Baton Rouge High School Foundation / WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native who has designed outfits for Vice President Kamala Harris, Beyoncé, Lizzo, and other notable people will be launching a clothing line available in Target stores this spring, the designer announced Monday, April 19.

“[I’ve] been holding this one for a while ##ChristopherJohnRogersxTarget launching this Spring,” Fashion designer Christopher John Rogers said on Twitter.

Rogers who now lives in Brooklyn, New York, told WAFB’s Liz Koh he’s never far from home in spirit.

RELATED - SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Christopher John Rogers

“When I got here I actually met a lot of people who are from Louisiana who were either makeup artists or hair stylists or worked in different parts of the fashion industry,” Rogers, an alumnus of Baton Rouge High, said. “People usually don’t know what to think so I’m always like ‘It’s just a really big small town’ to me.

“I’m really lucky to have grown up in Baton Rouge because it definitely gave me the designer and the person that I am today drawing on again like this idea of dressing up and when you think of cotillion balls, Mardi Gras or prom or things like that,” he said.

Target did not immediately respond to a request from WAFB about when Rogers’ clothing would be available in stores.

