Dollar General relocates to new store in Woodworth

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (Dollar General) - Dollar General announces its newly-relocated store at 9413 US Highway 165 S. in Woodworth is now open. Normal hours of operation may be found online here or through the Dollar General app.

The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location.

DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others.

The new store features a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.

Also included in the new store is DG’s stylishly new and on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection in addition to the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.

Through its mission of Serving Others, DG strives to be a good neighbor is committed to the communities it proudly calls home, evidenced by unwavering support of literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The Woodworth store provides the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $186 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 12 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education. Find more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs here.

