Fort Polk Progress awards $97,000 grant to Vernon Parish School Board

LEESVILLE, La. (Fort Polk Progress) - Fort Polk Progress Chairman Rick Allen awarded the Vernon Parish School Board a grant of more than $97,000 this morning during the board’s regular monthly.

The Vernon Parish School Board serves 2,043 military-connected children. According to the grant, the school board plans to use the funds for technology, among other things.

“As the Fort Polk Progress Board and I looked over the grant application, one thing was very apparent,” said Allen. “Every item request directly benefits students at their point of need. We are honored to partner with the Vernon Parish School board, and it is with great confidence that we award this grant in the amount of $97,241.25. Their efforts to elevate the learning opportunities for the students of Vernon Parish does not go unnoticed, and we applaud and award their efforts.”

The grant will pay for website updates, web hosting and security certificates. In addition, the school board will use the funds to provide advanced placement courses and to award students and teachers stipends for qualifying scores. The grant will also provide handwriting kits for kindergarten through second grade students and Chromebooks for pre-k and kindergarten students, as well as four Chrome carts to be placed in schools with at least a 30 percent military population.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Fort Polk Progress. All rights reserved.