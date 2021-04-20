Juvenile officers, supporters working on developing a positive relationship with the youth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Local juvenile officers, social workers and other professions that work with young people formed the Cenla Juvenile Officers Association (CJOA).

On April 2, the organization held a crawfish boil to raise money. The collected proceeds will help fund future events for the organization, and each event will target the youth.

“We put on different events like this to raise money for other events we put on to give to kids in the community,” Terrance Howard, the second vice president of CJOA and a juvenile officer for the Alexandria Police Department, said. “We do things like back to school, backpacks, uniforms, things of that nature, and we hold different events like Splash at the Park. Free events where we give back.”

The organization’s purpose is to build trust and a positive relationship with young people.

“I think it changes their opinion of authority figures and social workers,” Patricia Moran, a member of CJOA, said. “We try to put a face that is pleasant and happy for the kids.”

