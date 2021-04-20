Lady Demons finish regular season with 6-1 victory at LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La (NSU) – With the Southland Conference Tournament on the horizon, the Northwestern State tennis team received a quality tune-up from one final regular-season opponent.

In the final match before the start of postseason play, the Lady Demons (7-8) defeated a capable LSU-Alexandria (6-1) 6-1 at the Alexandria Aquatic-Racquet Club.

What began as a slow start for the Lady Demons in doubles was quickly righted midway through the opening stage. At No. 3, Lady Demons Emilija Dancetovic/Dorota Szczygielska claimed the opening point against opponents Carme Navarro/Alicia Gomez 6-1. On the No. 1 and 3 courts, the Generals threatened defeat for the Lady Demons, taking a 5-4 lead on both courts. At No. 1, Mariella Minetti/Greta Wallin opened the match behind 4-1, before climbing back to a one-game deficit at 5-4. The duo would take the final three games, earning a 7-5 victory and clinching the doubles point for NSU.

“We came out a bit flat today and but played better and improved the longer the match went,” head coach Jonas Brobeck said. “Looking ahead, we will build on the positives and assess the things that we did not do so well during practice leading up to our match with Corpus on Friday.”

Senior Emilija Dancetovic closed out her singles regular season career in what has become expected fashion. At No. 4, Dancetovic swept opponent Patricia Molina 6-0, 6-3, completing an assertive regular season with a 10-4 overall record, and recording her fourth shutout set of the season.

On the No. 1 court for NSU, Mariella Minetti completed a straight set win in her rematch with Darjia Mladenovic 6-3, 6-2. Minetti finished regular season play on a high note, winning four of her last six singles matches.

Freshman Gig Kanaphuet took the third singles point for NSU 6-2, 6-2, clinching the team victory for the Lady Demons. Kanaphuet finishes the season having won two of her last three singles matches. Today’s win over Carme Ibanyez Navarro marks Kanaphuet’s first career win on the No. 5 court.

In fitting fashion, senior Judit Castillo Gargallo’s last career regular season match was the final match of the day to be concluded. Castillo Gargallo was presented with a much steeper challenge in her rematch against Candela Bonivardi than in their previous meeting. After taking a competitive first set 7-5, Bonivardi retaliated with a 6-1 win to tie the match. The final set was decided in a super tiebreaker, in which Castillo Gargallo claimed a 10-6 victory. The win raises her all-time record to 54-25, which moves her to eighth in program history for all-time career wins.

With the regular season coming to a close, NSU heads to Beaumont, Texas on Friday for the Southland Conference Tournament. The fifth-seeded Lady Demons are scheduled for a rematch with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 2 p.m.

