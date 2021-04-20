Advertisement

Louisiana senators back bill to modify voting machine search

Amanda Bohren holds her one-year-old son, Luke Spencer Bohren, as she waits to vote on Election...
Amanda Bohren holds her one-year-old son, Luke Spencer Bohren, as she waits to vote on Election Day, in the Mid City section of New Orleans, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A proposal that started moving forward in the state Senate would rework the way Louisiana shops for voting machines.

The legislation comes after two failed efforts to replace the state’s voting system ended in controversy.

The proposal by Senate Republican leader Sharon Hewitt would add new layers of legislative oversight, broaden the types of voting systems allowed and remove some decision-making from Louisiana’s secretary of state.

The measure would create a commission to analyze and select the type of voting system that could be bought or leased, rather than the secretary of state.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee sent the bill to the full Senate for debate without objection.

