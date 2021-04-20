Advertisement

LSUA earns No. 4 seed in NAIA tournament; Will travel to Bethel

College Soccer
By LSUA Athletics
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following is from LSUA Athletics:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - After more than a week of waiting and trying to guess where they’d be headed, the wait is over for the LSUA men’s soccer team.

The Generals (5-4-3) are the No. 4 seed in the McKenzie Bracket and headed to McKenzie, Tenn., to face region host and top-seeded Bethel.

The game will take place on Thursday at 1:00 p.m.

“I am very happy for the team,” LSUA Men’s Soccer Coach Michael Poropat said. “The gents work hard each day in order to improve technically and tactically. The team has had a collective belief all season, which will help in a knockout competition.”

LSUA made it to this point by defeating the top two teams in succession in the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament, both in thrilling fashion, upsetting top-seeded Houston-Victoria 1-0 in overtime and beating rival LSU-Shreveport 1-0 on a goal by Daniel Torrenegra in the 80th minute.

Bethel (12-1) is ranked No. 8 in the NAIA poll and is coming off a 2-1 loss to The Cumberlands in the Mid-South Conference Tournament championship.

The Wildcats have tallied five shutouts on the season and has only had two contests in which they have surrendered more than one goal.

The other game in the McKenzie Bracket is between No. 3 Mid-America Christian (Okla.) and No. 2 Morningside (Iowa).

