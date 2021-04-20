Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Monday night

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Monday, April 19.

Natchitoches Central 8, Denham Springs 3

Pineville 11, Mandeville 3

Alexandria 9, Ponchatoula 1

Leesville 8, Rayne 2

Tioga 17, Edna Karr 0

Grant 17, Booker T. Washington (N.O.) 0 (Saturday)

Caldwell Parish 7, Church Point 0

Buckeye 15, Loranger 3

Jena 16, Carroll 0

Sterlington 13, Marksville 3 (Saturday)

Many 16, Lakeview 0

Avoyelles Charter 8, Springfield 7

Loreauville 8, Pickering 2

Winnfield 21, Jonesboro-Hodge 1

Rosepine 18, Delhi Charter 0

Bunkie 12, Mangham 2

D’Arbonne Woods 16, Avoyelles 5

Northwood-Lena 16, Arcadia 1

Fairview 8, Castor 3

Anacoco 18, Maurepas 0

Pitkin 13, Weston 1

Elizabeth 12, Negreet 2

Monterey, Oak Hill

University Academy 10, Grace Christian 0

