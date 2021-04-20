Advertisement

Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Monday night

Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Monday, April 19.
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Monday, April 19.

  • Natchitoches Central 8, Denham Springs 3
  • Pineville 11, Mandeville 3
  • Alexandria 9, Ponchatoula 1
  • Leesville 8, Rayne 2
  • Tioga 17, Edna Karr 0
  • Grant 17, Booker T. Washington (N.O.) 0 (Saturday)
  • Caldwell Parish 7, Church Point 0
  • Buckeye 15, Loranger 3
  • Jena 16, Carroll 0
  • Sterlington 13, Marksville 3 (Saturday)
  • Many 16, Lakeview 0
  • Avoyelles Charter 8, Springfield 7
  • Loreauville 8, Pickering 2
  • Winnfield 21, Jonesboro-Hodge 1
  • Rosepine 18, Delhi Charter 0
  • Bunkie 12, Mangham 2
  • D’Arbonne Woods 16, Avoyelles 5
  • Northwood-Lena 16, Arcadia 1
  • Fairview 8, Castor 3
  • Anacoco 18, Maurepas 0
  • Pitkin 13, Weston 1
  • Elizabeth 12, Negreet 2
  • Monterey, Oak Hill
  • University Academy 10, Grace Christian 0

