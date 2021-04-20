Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Monday night
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Monday, April 19.
- Natchitoches Central 8, Denham Springs 3
- Pineville 11, Mandeville 3
- Alexandria 9, Ponchatoula 1
- Leesville 8, Rayne 2
- Tioga 17, Edna Karr 0
- Grant 17, Booker T. Washington (N.O.) 0 (Saturday)
- Caldwell Parish 7, Church Point 0
- Buckeye 15, Loranger 3
- Jena 16, Carroll 0
- Sterlington 13, Marksville 3 (Saturday)
- Many 16, Lakeview 0
- Avoyelles Charter 8, Springfield 7
- Loreauville 8, Pickering 2
- Winnfield 21, Jonesboro-Hodge 1
- Rosepine 18, Delhi Charter 0
- Bunkie 12, Mangham 2
- D’Arbonne Woods 16, Avoyelles 5
- Northwood-Lena 16, Arcadia 1
- Fairview 8, Castor 3
- Anacoco 18, Maurepas 0
- Pitkin 13, Weston 1
- Elizabeth 12, Negreet 2
- Monterey, Oak Hill
- University Academy 10, Grace Christian 0
