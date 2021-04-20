Advertisement

Rapides DA dismisses charges in unauthorized use of SNAP benefits case

Business open pleads guilty to lesser charge of misdemeanor theft
The Rapides DA's Office has dismissed charges related to unauthorized use of SNAP benefits...
The Rapides DA's Office has dismissed charges related to unauthorized use of SNAP benefits against the owner of The Food Mart in Alexandria.(KALB)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office has dismissed a series of racketeering, money laundering and fraud charges an Alexandria business owner faced for a March 2019 Louisiana State Police bust.

Louisiana State Police arrested Mohammad Abudayeh, 27 of Alexandria, after an investigation into the Food Mart in Alexandria on Third Street concerning allegations of the owner buying SNAP benefits from locals.

Police alleged that Abudayeh conducted over $1.2 million in EBT transactions, which they said was well above the amount a store that size should be conducting.

Abudayeh was charged with racketeering, money laundering, two counts of bank fraud, two counts of computer fraud, two counts of unauthorized use of SNAP benefits and criminal conspiracy.

On Monday, the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges. Instead, Abudayeh pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of theft < $750, which is a misdemeanor.

He was sentenced by Judge Mary Doggett to six months in the parish jail. That sentence was suspended, and he received six months unsupervised probation. He is also required to pay a $500 fine and court costs. Restitution was paid in full.

The case was prosecuted by Cheryl Carter. Abudayeh was represented by John Flynn.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer captured this photo of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon
APD is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
Coast Guard to suspend search and rescue operations at sunset; NTSB investigating
50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month
State Police responded to a crash on April 15
Boyce woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

Anita Thibodeaux
Anita Thibodeaux named Area Director of Quality for rehabilitation hospitals
Third grade students in the Leader In Me program at Zwolle Elementary hosted a cereal drive to...
Zwolle Elementary holds cereal drive for NSU Food Pantry
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisories for Cenla
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF agents arrest father and son for turkey hunting violations in Claiborne Parish