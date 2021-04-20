REPORT: Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After nine seasons as the head football coach for the Southern Jaguars, Dawson Odums will be heading to Norfolk State to become the next head football coach for the Spartans a Norfolk, Virginia TV station reports.

Dawson Odums will be the next head football coach at Norfolk State.

According to Football Scoop, Odums is expected to agree to a six-year contract worth more than $225,000 per year to take the job for the Spartans’ football program.

$225,000 over 6 years according to @FootballScoop

Odums has just completed his ninth season at the helm for the Jaguars and has complied an overall record of 59-30 and a 50-12 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. He led Southern to four SWAC West Division titles in 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019 and a SWAC Championship in 2013.

He has been a part of the Jags coaching staff since 2011 when he served as an assistant coach until 2012 and then was the defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2012.

