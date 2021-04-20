Advertisement

REPORT: Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State

Southern head coach Dawson Odums
Southern head coach Dawson Odums(Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman and Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After nine seasons as the head football coach for the Southern Jaguars, Dawson Odums will be heading to Norfolk State to become the next head football coach for the Spartans a Norfolk, Virginia TV station reports.

According to Football Scoop, Odums is expected to agree to a six-year contract worth more than $225,000 per year to take the job for the Spartans’ football program.

Odums has just completed his ninth season at the helm for the Jaguars and has complied an overall record of 59-30 and a 50-12 record in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play. He led Southern to four SWAC West Division titles in 2013, 2014, 2018, and 2019 and a SWAC Championship in 2013.

He has been a part of the Jags coaching staff since 2011 when he served as an assistant coach until 2012 and then was the defensive coordinator and interim head coach in 2012.

