‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ debuts first trailer

(CNN) - Marvel has released the first trailer of its upcoming film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The movie stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Marvel’s first lead Asian superhero. He is a master of martial arts who battles against the Ten Rings organization led by the Mandarin.

Fans of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe might remember that the criminal group was first introduced in 2008′s “Iron Man.”

The film is set to have an exclusive theatrical release on September 3.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.