‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ debuts first trailer

Destin Daniel Cretton, left, and Simu Liu speaks during the "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the...
Destin Daniel Cretton, left, and Simu Liu speaks during the "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings" portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - Marvel has released the first trailer of its upcoming film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The movie stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Marvel’s first lead Asian superhero. He is a master of martial arts who battles against the Ten Rings organization led by the Mandarin.

Fans of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe might remember that the criminal group was first introduced in 2008′s “Iron Man.”

The film is set to have an exclusive theatrical release on September 3.

