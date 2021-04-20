TV Dinners: Le Bistreaux Coffee and Waffle Bar

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Steven Maxwell and the crew head down to one of Alexandria’s most unique breakfast, brunch and lunch spots, Le Bistreaux Coffee and Waffle Bar! It’s a story of family, following your passion and of course, waffles!

Address: 5803 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.