Advertisement

TV Dinners: Le Bistreaux Coffee and Waffle Bar

TV Dinners with Steven Maxwell Episode 7
By Steven Maxwell
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Steven Maxwell and the crew head down to one of Alexandria’s most unique breakfast, brunch and lunch spots, Le Bistreaux Coffee and Waffle Bar! It’s a story of family, following your passion and of course, waffles!

Address: 5803 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer captured this photo of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon
APD is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
Coast Guard to suspend search and rescue operations at sunset; NTSB investigating
50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month
State Police responded to a crash on April 15
Boyce woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

TV Dinners: Le Bistreaux Coffee and Waffle Bar
Juvenile officers, supporters working on developing a positive relationship with the youth
Local juvenile officers, social workers, and other professions that work with young people...
Juvenile officers, supporters working on developing a positive relationship with the youth
A local robotics team competes at state-level competition.
Local robotics teams journey to qualifying for state competition