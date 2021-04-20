TV Dinners: Le Bistreaux Coffee and Waffle Bar
TV Dinners with Steven Maxwell Episode 7
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Steven Maxwell and the crew head down to one of Alexandria’s most unique breakfast, brunch and lunch spots, Le Bistreaux Coffee and Waffle Bar! It’s a story of family, following your passion and of course, waffles!
Address: 5803 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303
