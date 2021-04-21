AG Jeff Landry says he’d consider hiring Pat Magee again

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pat Magee, a former high-ranking member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, was found to have used inappropriate language in the workplace including profanity, sexual slang and unprofessional comments about the appearance of coworkers, according to his January 2021 disciplinary letter.

Despite that, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday he would consider hiring Magee again in the future.

”Like all of us, we hope when we make mistakes, we are able to rectify them,” Landry said when asked if he would ever consider Magee for another job. “And, so, whether I would hire him again, or not, I guess it would be a question of his ability to be able to rectify whatever he did.”

Magee and Landry are longtime friends. He and Landry first met while both were students at the Southern University law school.

Magee, who made $140,670 in his job as head of Landry’s criminal division, was suspended for 38-days without pay because of his actions. The suspension equated to a pay loss of $20,559.52, the agency said.

“Your management style includes outbursts, the use of profanity and frequent references to firing employees,” his disciplinary letter said.

Magee later resigned.

