Advertisement

AG Jeff Landry says he’d consider hiring Pat Magee again

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry(Source: WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pat Magee, a former high-ranking member of the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, was found to have used inappropriate language in the workplace including profanity, sexual slang and unprofessional comments about the appearance of coworkers, according to his January 2021 disciplinary letter.

Despite that, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said Tuesday he would consider hiring Magee again in the future.

”Like all of us, we hope when we make mistakes, we are able to rectify them,” Landry said when asked if he would ever consider Magee for another job. “And, so, whether I would hire him again, or not, I guess it would be a question of his ability to be able to rectify whatever he did.”

Magee and Landry are longtime friends. He and Landry first met while both were students at the Southern University law school.

Magee, who made $140,670 in his job as head of Landry’s criminal division, was suspended for 38-days without pay because of his actions. The suspension equated to a pay loss of $20,559.52, the agency said.

“Your management style includes outbursts, the use of profanity and frequent references to firing employees,” his disciplinary letter said.

Magee later resigned.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer captured this photo of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon
APD is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
Coast Guard to suspend search and rescue operations at sunset; NTSB investigating
APD is investigating more shootings.
APD investigating two separate shootings from Monday night

Latest News

Senate backs grading system for Louisiana water systems
Keith Cunningham
Exec. dir. of La. Housing Corp. suspended over sexual harassment claims
Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana will...
New partnership energizes collaborations between UL Lafayette, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana