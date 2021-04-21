Advertisement

‘Age is just a number’- Local woman retires at age 93

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Just before turning 94, Jessie Sutton is retiring after working to help others for 30 years.

Thirty years ago she decided that she wanted to do something to help others who may be struggling with loneliness. She says she loves cooking and she loves people, so she decided to combine her two loves to bring others happiness.

“I didn’t start it for the food. I started it for the people mixing and socializing and interacting with each other,” said Sutton.

She started cooking and serving meals for senior citizens at Church of God in Pineville. Every Wednesday for the past 30 years, Ms. Jessie has prepared and served meals and made her way around the room, which sometimes has anywhere up to 70 people, to socialize with everyone.

The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has been supporting Ms. Jessie’s efforts over the years, donating food for meals each week.

“Anything that we don’t have, Ms. Jessie buys that, many times, out of her own pocket,” said Jayne Wright-Velez, Executive Director of the food bank.

Wright-Velez and those who have grown to know and love Ms. Jessie couldn’t let her go into retirement without a proper farewell.

“We couldn’t let this pass without acknowledging all of the hard work and the heart of someone who’s given so much to the community,” Wright-Velez said.

Everyone gathered for Ms. Jessie’s last luncheon at Church of God to let her know how much she’s impacted their lives.

“Ms. Jessie is a special, very special person and nobody else can fill those shoes that she walks in every day. I can promise,” said Chris Davis, a long-time friend of Ms. Jessie.

Ms. Jessie says she’ll miss the people mostly because she doesn’t have any family in the area and they’ve become a family for her, saying, “I’ve just learned to love them.”

She says that in her retirement she plans to stay busy and on her feet. Her advice for making it to 93-years-old is to exercise, eat healthy and “don’t sit in a recliner all day!”.

