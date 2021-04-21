Advertisement

BRPD looking for two vehicles involved in hit and run crash that killed Southern University student

Baton Rouge police say Qyron Willimas, 18, of Marrero, La., died days after being hit by at...
Baton Rouge police say Qyron Willimas, 18, of Marrero, La., died days after being hit by at least one vehicle in a hit and run crash near the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, April 17, 2021.(Twitter / WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are asking for the public’s help in locating two vehicles they believed were involved in a hit and run crash on Saturday, April 17 that resulted in the death of Southern University student.

Detectives began investigating the crash in the 8000 block of Scenic Highway near Southern University around 10:42 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say they believe the crash involved a 1992-1999 C1500 Chevrolet Truck/Suburban and a 2014-2016 Toyota Corolla. Police say both vehicles left the scene before officers arrived.

Qyron Willimas, 18, of Marrero, La., was hit while attempting to cross Scenic Highway, according to investigators. Police say Williams died on Tuesday, April 20 at an area hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

A representative from Southern University confirmed to WAFB that Williams was a student at the university.

Anyone with information about this hit and run crash is asked to contact BRPD’s Traffic Homicide Division at 225-389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at (225)344-7867.

