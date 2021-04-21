City of Alexandria announces ATRANS schedule changes for April 22

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria has announced that there will be a schedule change for ATRANS on Thursday, April 22.

Service on the Cabrini bus route will be interrupted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and service on the England Airpark route will be interrupted from 2-6 p.m. Thursday.

Also, the following Night Service schedule will be in effect for Thursday evening:

Route 1 will run at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. only.

Route 2 will run at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. only.

Route 4 will run as normally scheduled.

Route 3 will run as normally scheduled.

