Advertisement

City of Alexandria announces ATRANS schedule changes for April 22

City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria has announced that there will be a schedule change for ATRANS on Thursday, April 22.

Service on the Cabrini bus route will be interrupted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and service on the England Airpark route will be interrupted from 2-6 p.m. Thursday.

Also, the following Night Service schedule will be in effect for Thursday evening:

  • Route 1 will run at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. only.
  • Route 2 will run at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. only.
  • Route 4 will run as normally scheduled.
  • Route 3 will run as normally scheduled.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Lanehart
Alexandria man arrested in Grant Parish on multiple charges
APD is investigating more shootings.
APD investigating two separate shootings from Monday night
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Cajun Navy finds Seacor Power debris 60 miles from crash site
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month

Latest News

A familiar pediatrician and his office manager are retiring after serving the Cenla community...
Well-known pediatrician, Dr. Michael Manuel, retiring at end of the month
Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisories for Cenla
Lonnie Bridges
Lonnie Bridges
Cheryl Nolen
Cheryl Nolen