City of Alexandria announces ATRANS schedule changes for April 22
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - The City of Alexandria has announced that there will be a schedule change for ATRANS on Thursday, April 22.
Service on the Cabrini bus route will be interrupted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and service on the England Airpark route will be interrupted from 2-6 p.m. Thursday.
Also, the following Night Service schedule will be in effect for Thursday evening:
- Route 1 will run at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. only.
- Route 2 will run at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. only.
- Route 4 will run as normally scheduled.
- Route 3 will run as normally scheduled.
