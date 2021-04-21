Exec. dir. of La. Housing Corp. suspended over sexual harassment claims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The leader of Louisiana’s housing agency is on leave after sexual harassment claims surfaced against him.

Keith Cunningham, the executive director of Louisiana Housing Corporation, was suspended last week after an employee came forward with allegations.

That employee reportedly tried to report the claims to other members of the housing corporation but the members did not look into the allegations.

That’s when she sent a letter to the housing agency’s council outlining the allegations against Cunningham.

In the letter, she claims Cunningham made several advances since January 2017 and even threatened her because she wouldn’t have sex with him.

Cunningham will remain on paid leave while these claims are investigated.

A former leader of the housing corporation left the office in 2015 amid sexual harassment claims.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.