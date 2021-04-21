Gov. Edwards to hold COVID news conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about the state’s response to the coronavirus at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22.

The governor’s address will come six days before his current executive order for Phase 3 and the statewide mask mandate is set to expire on April 28.

Gov. Edwards will likely discuss hesitancy to receive the COVID-19 vaccine amongst Louisiana residents. He will also likely address the low turnout at a federally funded mass vaccination site in Baton Rouge capable of giving out 3,000 doses of the vaccine per day.

As of Monday, April 19, 1.09 million Louisiana residents had completed a vaccine series, meaning they received either both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus has remained below 500 patients statewide since March 11. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients requiring a mechanical ventilator has remained below 100 patients statewide since Feb. 25.

It is unclear if the governor will comment on the ongoing search for the next president of LSU, the state’s flagship university. Current LSU Interim President Tom Galligan announced Tuesday, April 20 he was withdrawing his name from the list of candidates for the university’s next president.

On Wednesday, April 21, members of the LSU Presidential Search Committee announced Jay Dardenne, who is currently serving as Gov. Edwards’ Commissioner of Administration, was a candidate for the university’s next president and would be interviewed next week.

The committee announced it would also be interviewing Laurence Alexander, Ron Clark, Kelvin Droegemeier, Jim Henderson, Rustin Moore, Mary Ann Rankin, and Jeff Talley for the job.

