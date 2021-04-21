Advertisement

Grambling State’s athletics director to leave position May 1

Grambling State Athletics Director David Ponton
Grambling State Athletics Director David Ponton(Source: GSU Communications)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - Grambling State University’s Athletics Director will be vacating the position on May 1.

The Shreveport Times reports that David “Rusty” Ponton Jr. will transition to serving as the Special Assistant to the President for Student Success.

Ponton currently serves as both the Athletics Director and as the student affairs vice president. However, GSU President Rick Gallot says the next AD will focus only on athletics.

Gallot says the AD position is set to be filled by July 1. The school has hired the search firm TurnkeyZRG to assist in filling in the vacancy.

