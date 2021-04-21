Advertisement

House to vote on DC statehood bill

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The House is expected to vote Thursday on a bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.

Majority leader Steny Hoyer said the more than 700,000 people who live in the nation’s capital deserve to be heard.

The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors and House Democrats are expected to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act for the second time in as many years.

After last year’s House vote, the statehood bill stalled in the Senate, which was then led by Republicans.

This time around, the Senate is split 50-50.

The GOP is against granting statehood to D.C., partly because it would likely add two Democrats to the Senate and one to the House.

The District historically votes Democratic.

The Biden administration backs the measure.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Lanehart
Alexandria man arrested in Grant Parish on multiple charges
APD is investigating more shootings.
APD investigating two separate shootings from Monday night
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Cajun Navy finds Seacor Power debris 60 miles from crash site
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Quinon Pitre
Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat

Latest News

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth...
Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
A North Carolina man was killed while deputies served a search warrant.
NC: Officer kills man while serving search warrant
A familiar pediatrician and his office manager are retiring after serving the Cenla community...
Well-known pediatrician, Dr. Michael Manuel, retiring at end of the month
A familiar pediatrician and his office manager are retiring after serving the Cenla community...
Well-known pediatrician, Dr. Michael Manuel, retiring at end of the month
DEGREES DURING LOCKDOWN: More adults seeking degrees, skills during pandemic