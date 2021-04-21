Mayors Hall, Fields sign proclamations for ‘Medical Laboratory Professionals Week’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In this last year of COVID-19, we have seen many medical professionals honored. But this week, the cities of Alexandria and Pineville are recognizing those who work in medical laboratories.

This week is Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, a national celebration that dates back to 1975. The 46-year tradition is meant to increase public understanding of and appreciation for clinical laboratory personnel and the impact they have on their communities. It honors those who work in medical laboratories conducting tests and diagnosing diseases.

Hundreds of those lab professionals live in the Alexandria-Pineville area, and that is why both mayors, Jeff Hall of Alexandria and Clarence Fields of Pineville, took time Tuesday, April 20 to honor them by each signing a proclamation. They were joined by members of the LSU-Alexandria Department of Allied Health.

According to the CDC, 14 billion lab tests are ordered annually, and 70% of medical decisions regarding a patient’s diagnosis and treatment, hospital admission and discharge are based on laboratory test results. The crisis of COVID-19 has thrown Medical Laboratory Professionals into the forefront of the healthcare arena.

Though rarely seen by patients, laboratory professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes include Pathologists, Medical Laboratory Scientists, Cytotechnologists, Histotechnologists, Medical Laboratory Technicians, Phlebotomists and Histological Technicians.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.