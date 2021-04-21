Advertisement

Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Tuesday night

Menard softball
Menard softball(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, April 20.

  • Rosepine 11, Pine 0
  • LaSalle 15, Northwood-Lena 0
  • Converse 11, Pitkin 1
  • Summerfield 15, Simpson 0
  • Georgetown 13, Downsville 3
  • Holy Savior Menard 16, St. Mary’s Academy 0
  • Montgomery 17, Block 0
  • Ebarb 13, Hornbeck 3
  • Evans 5, Hicks 4

To report a score, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer captured this photo of Trinity Baptist Church as they drove down Highway 28 East.
Trinity Baptist Church catches on fire Sunday afternoon
APD is investigating a shooting on 3rd Street
APD investigating shooting on 3rd Street
A boat is seen capsized in the waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard is responding.
Coast Guard to suspend search and rescue operations at sunset; NTSB investigating
50 drug related arrests in Grant Parish last month
State Police responded to a crash on April 15
Boyce woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State
Prep softball playoff highlights from Tuesday night
Southern head coach Dawson Odums
Southern head football coach leaving for Norfolk State
Northwestern State tennis downs LSUA 6-1 in their regular season final.
Lady Demons finish regular season with 6-1 victory at LSUA