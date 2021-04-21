Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Tuesday night

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, April 20.

Rosepine 11, Pine 0

LaSalle 15, Northwood-Lena 0

Converse 11, Pitkin 1

Summerfield 15, Simpson 0

Georgetown 13, Downsville 3

Holy Savior Menard 16, St. Mary’s Academy 0

Montgomery 17, Block 0

Ebarb 13, Hornbeck 3

Evans 5, Hicks 4

To report a score, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.