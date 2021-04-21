Prep softball playoff scores and highlights from Tuesday night
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Below is a list of scores from local softball playoff games that happened on Tuesday, April 20.
- Rosepine 11, Pine 0
- LaSalle 15, Northwood-Lena 0
- Converse 11, Pitkin 1
- Summerfield 15, Simpson 0
- Georgetown 13, Downsville 3
- Holy Savior Menard 16, St. Mary’s Academy 0
- Montgomery 17, Block 0
- Ebarb 13, Hornbeck 3
- Evans 5, Hicks 4
