Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat

LAFOURCHE PARISH (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed Wednesday morning that the body of 31-year-old Quinon Pitre was recovered from the capsized Seacor Power lift vessel.

Pitre, of Franklin Parish, is the six man to be recovered; seven crew members remain missing as divers continue search efforts inside the vessel.

