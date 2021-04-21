Seattle Seahawks player booked with second-degree battery in Chalmette

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office booked Seattle Seahawks player Aldon Smith on Thursday with second-degree battery in connection with an incident that occurred April 17 in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

The Criminal Investigations Bureau issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest after he was accused of assaulting a man outside a business in the 8600 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

Smith turned himself in to St. Bernard Parish Prison shortly before 7 p.m. He was booked and released on bond.

Deputies said Smith has family in the New Orleans area. The Seahawks released a statement saying the team is aware of the reports regarding Smith but it has no comment while the organization gathers more information.

