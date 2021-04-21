Advertisement

Seattle Seahawks player booked with second-degree battery in Chalmette

Aldon Smith
Aldon Smith(Source: SBPSO)
By Chris Finch
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office booked Seattle Seahawks player Aldon Smith on Thursday with second-degree battery in connection with an incident that occurred April 17 in Chalmette, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Posted by St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The Criminal Investigations Bureau issued a warrant for Smith’s arrest after he was accused of assaulting a man outside a business in the 8600 block of West Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette.

Smith turned himself in to St. Bernard Parish Prison shortly before 7 p.m. He was booked and released on bond.

Deputies said Smith has family in the New Orleans area. The Seahawks released a statement saying the team is aware of the reports regarding Smith but it has no comment while the organization gathers more information.

