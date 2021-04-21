Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would make kindergarten mandatory if lawmakers agree to a bill that won support from a Senate committee.

The proposal from Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields would require children who turn five years old by Sept. 30 of each year to attend kindergarten, starting with the 2022-23 school year.

Children in Louisiana currently are required to attend school from the ages of 7 to 18, unless they graduate early from high school.

The education committee approved the bill on a 5-1 vote.

The measure likely will be diverted to a second review from the Senate budget committee before it could reach the full Senate for debate.

