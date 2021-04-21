Advertisement

Senators back mandatory kindergarten bill for Louisiana

(Credit: KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana would make kindergarten mandatory if lawmakers agree to a bill that won support from a Senate committee.

The proposal from Senate Education Chairman Cleo Fields would require children who turn five years old by Sept. 30 of each year to attend kindergarten, starting with the 2022-23 school year.

Children in Louisiana currently are required to attend school from the ages of 7 to 18, unless they graduate early from high school.

The education committee approved the bill on a 5-1 vote.

The measure likely will be diverted to a second review from the Senate budget committee before it could reach the full Senate for debate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kendrick Lanehart
Alexandria man arrested in Grant Parish on multiple charges
APD is investigating more shootings.
APD investigating two separate shootings from Monday night
The Seacor Power capsized on Tuesday, April 13. (Source: Captain Josh Howard)
Cajun Navy finds Seacor Power debris 60 miles from crash site
In this image from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, center, is taken...
Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death
Quinon Pitre
Quinon Pitre identified as sixth crewman recovered from Seacor Power lift boat

Latest News

Boil Advisory Graphic
Boil advisories for Cenla
Baton Rouge police say Qyron Willimas, 18, of Marrero, La., died days after being hit by at...
BRPD looking for two vehicles involved in hit and run crash that killed Southern University student
A familiar pediatrician and his office manager are retiring after serving the Cenla community...
Well-known pediatrician, Dr. Michael Manuel, retiring at end of the month
City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria announces ATRANS schedule changes for April 22