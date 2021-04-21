Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting charged with homicide

By Associated Press
Apr. 21, 2021
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar faces multiple homicide counts.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Authorities say Vinson got into a fight at the tavern, came back with a handgun and opened fire.

Cedric Guston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson were killed. Three others were hurt.

Vinson would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

